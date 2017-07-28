Nebraska man sentenced for escape from halfway house in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for escaping last year from a federal halfway house in western Iowa.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 28-year-old Keith Wayne Page, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in prison for escape, to which he pleaded guilty in January.

Officials say Page failed to return to CH Inc., a residential re-entry center in Council Bluffs, in early September after being granted a job-seeking pass. Page was arrested in Omaha in December on a federal arrest warrant.