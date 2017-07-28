New trial date set for former golf coach in sex assault case

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a former Scottsbluff High School golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two team members has been delayed again.

Court records say 62-year-old Michael Klein has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts and five misdemeanor counts of sexual assault. The records say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010 and between October 2015 and July 2016 for the second girl.

Klein’s trial had been set for May and then was rescheduled to begin July 31. On Wednesday a judge delayed the trial start until Oct. 23.

Klein has been dismissed from his district position.