Nebraska prison officials step up efforts to root out drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has released a list of tactics to try to keep drugs and other contraband out of the state’s prisons.

Prisons director Scott Frakes on Friday announced the measures, just weeks after a 22-year-old Tecumseh prison inmate died from an illegal drug overdose.

Frakes said the measures include searches by dogs and staff members; detection devices such as metal detectors, X-ray machines and cameras; and video surveillance and drug testing.

Frakes says contraband control efforts have been stepped up in recent weeks, noting that prison visitor was arrested last week after being seen passing drugs to an inmate. In another instance this week, he said, prison officials found a cellphone and drugs in an inmate’s cell.