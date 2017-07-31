Betty June Dowhower, age 89, of North Platte, NE, passed away at Linden Court on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Betty was born January 24, 1928, to Carl Albert and Mary Aileen Witter Halverson in Wellfleet, NE. The family later moved to Maxwell, NE, then North Platte where Betty graduated from North Platte High School in 1945.

On August 1, 1946, Betty was united in marriage to Raymond Leonard Dowhower in Oberlin, KS, and they made their home in North Platte. The couple loved riding their motorcycle and traveling on vacations. They later bought a motor home which they enjoyed traveling in. Betty and Raymond were married for nearly 57 years when he passed away in 2003.

Betty had worked as a clerk at Montgomery Ward’s for many years. She was an avid golfer and liked crocheting, knitting and making afghans for the Senior Center. Betty especially loved her cats and backyard squirrels.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Randy) Blake, of North Platte, Carol (Mark) Kauffman, of Keensburg, CO, and Allison Yeagley, of North Platte; 10 grandchildren, Brandi Weinman, Clayton Weinman, Kyle Weinman, Traci (Shawn) Peterson, Kris (Ed) Judd, Jeri (Dennis) Rector, Matthew Kauffman, Jason (Tina) Yeagley, Jacob (Rhonda) Yeagley and Sarah (Andrew) Eshleman; many great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Raymond, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Carl, Sr. and Mary Halverson; sisters, Barbara Bare and Dorothy Foster; brothers, Kenneth, Carl, Jr., James, Richard, Gordan, Gale and Don Halverson; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdayat Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for PAWS-itive Partners.