Dolores Marquez, 96, of North Platte passed away July 30, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

Dolores was born on April 4, 1921 in Muzquiz Coahuila, Mexico to Damaso and Maria (de los Angeles) Maldonado. She grew up in Mexico; her husband’s family were migrant workers and Dolores stayed in Hershey, NE when her children were school age so they didn’t have to travel with the workers. She married Placido Marquez in North Platte in 1954.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and especially her flower gardens. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and a very hard worker.

Survivors include daughters, Mary (Dr. Jerry) Edelman of Jordan, NM and Olga (John) Caudillo of North Platte; son, Antonio Marquez of Stockton, Ca; grandchildren, Dr. Kent (Sherry) Edelman of Clive, IA, Dr. Kevin (Jill) Edelman of Eagan, MN, Kim Edelman of Minneapolis, MN, and Greg Caudillo of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Natalie, and Annie Edelman of Clive, IA, Jake, and Tommy Edelman of Eagan, MN, Gregory and Marcus Caudillo of North Platte; brother, Milo Maldonado of Mexico; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Placido; and a son, Federico.

Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 2, 2017 at the North Platte City Cemetery with the Reverend Matthew Nash officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.