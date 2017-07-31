Marjorie Ann Citta, age 88 of Sutherland, passed away Friday July 28, 2017 at Centennial Park Nursing Home in North Platte.

Marge was born on July 21, 1929 in Omaha, NE to Bernard and Margaret (Simanzik) Dose. She graduated from Bellevue High School. She married Joe Citta on June 5, 1948 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha and the couple lived in Bellevue for 40 years where she worked for the Bellevue Public Schools for many years. They moved to Hershey in 1976 where Joe was a shift supervisor at the Gerald Gentleman Station. They moved to Sutherland in 1988 where she was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as the Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, and was an RSVP volunteer. She loved to knit and crochet, was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed polka music and dancing and loved her black Labradors and fishing. Marge and Joe are the center of their family and she always had a kind ear for anybody who needed her; she will be dearly missed.

Marge is survived by Joe, her husband of 69 years; children Joe Jr. (Sue) Citta of Columbus, Linda (Pat Scolla) Citta of Omaha; grandchildren David (Lisa) Citta, Jessica (Jim ) Reay of Lincoln, Jason (Meghan) Citta of Hershey, Joe (Amber) Citta III of Columbus, Debbie (Tom) Ford of Omaha; great grandchildren Lane and Sam Citta, Emma and Ashley Gartner, Miah Ford, Eastyn and Joe IV Citta, Owen and Ella Reay; daughter-in-law Wendy Citta of Lincoln; sister-in-law Lou Dose of Omaha; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Margaret Dose; son David; and brothers George and Hank.

Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday July 31, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 1, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Josh Brown as Celebrant. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday August 2, 2017 in Omaha at the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. There will be a reception at 1:00 p.m. at the Westlawn Funeral Home prior to the burial. Local visitation will be from noon until 5:00 p.m. Monday July 31, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.