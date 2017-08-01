Arthur “Rex” Howard Death Notice

Arthur “Rex” Howard, 94, of North Platte passed away July 30, 2017 at Linden Court. Cremation was chosen. Memorials may be made in his name or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Graveside Services will be held 2:00 p.m. MT Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Westlawn Cemetery near Gering, NE with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.