Lincoln woman gets 10-15 years for pandering of minor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been given 10 to 15 years in prison for pandering of a minor.

Court records say 34-year-old Jacqueline Stebbins was sentenced Monday in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln. She’d pleaded guilty to one count. Prosecutors dropped two other counts in exchange for Stebbins’ plea.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 17-year-old girl involved told investigators she had sex for money with about three people a day for around a month before the police answered an online ad placed by Stebbins.