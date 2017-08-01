Louis Robert “Bob” Fear, Jr., of Sutherland, NE, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the Sutherland Care Center, at the age of 83.

Robert was born in North Platte, NE, on December 31, 1933, to Louis Robert, Sr. and Myrtle (Browne) Fear. He grew up on the family ranch, south of Sutherland, and attended country school through the 6th grade. Robert continued his schooling in Wallace, NE, then went to high school at the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE. After he graduated in 1951, he returned to the ranch.

On June 28, 1953, Bob was united in marriage to Charlaine Deloris Fry in Hershey, NE. The couple continued to live on the Fear family ranch, making them the 4th generation to live on the same ranch. They owned and operated the Fear Ranch Company and raised commercial cattle along with their three children.

Bob loved what he did and was recognized for his ranching when he was featured in a New York Times article. In 2001 and 2002 he received the Outstanding Grassland Conservation Award. When their son, Larry, took over the ranch, Bob and Charlaine retired and moved to Sutherland in 1999.

Bob was a member of the Sutherland United Methodist Church, a past board member of the Sutherland Rural Fire District, Horse Club 4-H Leader, an active member of the Nebraska Cattleman’s Association, and served as director of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District from 1975 to ’99 and was Board Chairman from ’80 to ’95.

Bob loved boating, water skiing, welding and making things. In his later years he learned to golf and became a member of the Lake Maloney Golf Club. Bob and Charlaine later owned a condo in Grand Lake, CO, and that is where he enjoyed snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife, Charlaine, of Sutherland; daughters, Barbara (Lon) Petersen, of Elkhorn, NE, and Sandra Bay, of Sutherland; grandchildren, Larren Fear, Landan Fear, Jennifer Stephens (fiancé, Chris Stone), Justin Petersen, Rebecca (Jon) Reiter, Dr. Elizabeth (Andrew) Harris and Jessica (Justin) Grentz; nine great-grandchildren, Trinity, Paul, Jayden, Emersyn, Mikayla, Ben, Piper, Andy and Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Nancy Fulk, of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Arleta Bell, of Estes Park, CO; and other family.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Larry Fear; and his parents, Louis and Myrtle Fear.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the Sutherland United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Sutherland Rural Fire Department, Sutherland United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.