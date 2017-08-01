Marvin D. Peterson, 89, of North Platte, passed away July 30, 2017 at North Platte Care Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene with the Reverend Jack Atteberry officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow services on Thursday. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.