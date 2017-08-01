Nebraska’s only Obamacare insurer seeks rate increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s only provider of individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act wants to raise its monthly rates by an average of nearly 17 percent, and some rates could increase by more than 50 percent.

Minneapolis-based Medica unveiled its proposed rates Tuesday. The company says a corresponding increase in federal subsidies would protect roughly 80 percent of consumers in the Nebraska market from having to pay more.

The company outlined scenarios in which consumers in Omaha could see their rates increase by 57 percent, before accounting for subsidies. With subsidies, the increases would be much smaller for those who have to pay more.

In Lincoln, some consumers could see increases of about 10 percent before accounting for subsidies.

The Nebraska Department of Insurance says the rates are not final.