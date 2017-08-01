Neva L. Voycheske, 87, of North Platte, formerly of Chadron passed away July 28, 2017 at Great Plains Health. She was born on June 27, 1930 in Alliance, NE to Lyle and Vera (Whetstone) Hakanson.

Neva graduated from Chadron Prep High School and attended Chadron State College for a year. She married Joseph Voycheske on May 24, 1952 in Hays Springs, NE. The couple lived south of Chadron on the table and later moved to Hay Springs, and then to town in Chadron. Neva worked at Chadron Community Hospital for many years as a nursing assistant. She was a member of the Eagles Club, and volunteered for the RSVP, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards, and games.

Survivors include children, Teresa Dold of McCook, NE, Patricia (Lyle) McKinnon of Chadron, NE, Michael (Cyrenna) Voycheske of Atwood, CO, Thomas Voycheske of Cheyenne, WY, Barton (Karma) Voycheske of Ogallala, NE, and Cory (Sonja) Voycheske of North Platte, NE; grandchildren, Mikel (Jamie) McKinnon of Chadron, NE, Jamie McKinnon of Oklahoma City, OK, Heidi (Mike) Bailey of Sparks, NV, Kenneth (Carissa) McKinnon of Chadron, NE, Dustin (Stacie) Dold of McCook, NE, Kaylia Dold of McCook, NE, and Kristin Voycheske of Cheyenne, WY, Stephani (Justin) Thompson of North Platte, NE, Hailey Voycheske of Ashville, NC, Taylor (Cole) Willard of Lafayette, CO, Tucker Voycheske of North Platte, NE, Joseph Voycheske of Atwood, CO, Ciara Voycheske of Ogallala, NE, and Grayson Voycheske of Laramie, WY; great-grandchildren, Derek McKinnon, Robbie McKinnon, Bailey McKinnon, Ashleigh McKinnon, Jamie McKinnon, Jace McKinnon, Zachary Carlson, Brian Carlson, Jennifer McKinnon, Jason McKinnon, Josh McKinnon, Jacob McKinnon, Jackson Boll, Brooklyn Dold, Addison Dold; a brother, Dennis Hakanson of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law, Peggy Hakanson of Council Bluffs, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; special friend, Dennis Kirk; granddaughter, Jennifer McKinnon; grandson, Riley Voycheske; great-granddaughter, Chloe Dold; a son-in-law, Allen Dold; and brothers, Wendell Hakanson and Glen Hakanson.

Memorials may be made to the Great Plains Foundation or to the North Platte RSVP and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. August 11, 2017 at Calvary Cemetery near Chadron, NE with the Pastor Cole Willard officiating. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.