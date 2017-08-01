Warren David Kennedy, age 86, of Sutherland, NE, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Warren was born June 15, 1931, to Louis David “Dave” and Myrtie Bell (Humphrey) Kennedy on the family farm north of Sutherland. He grew up on the farm and attended Sutherland Public School, graduating in 1949. In 1951, Warren enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his discharge in ’54, he returned to Sutherland and farmed with his dad, which he did all his life.

On May 26, 1957, Warren was united in marriage to Geraldine Ann “Gerry” Schwieger in Grand Island, NE. They continued living and working on the family farm where they raised three children, Sherry, Larry and Kenneth, and had celebrated 60 years of marriage. Warren loved farming and liked to see his feedlot full of cattle. He was able to live the dream of farming with his dad, his sons and his grandkids.

Warren was active in the Sutherland community, serving on the Sutherland Co-op Board of Directors, the School Board, and 4-H Club where he was a club leader and started the Beefmakers 4-H Club in 1968 with Jim Colburn; the club is still active today. He was also a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Along with farming, Warren loved fishing and taking fishing trips to Canada where he was also a founding owner of KenRo Fish Camp. Most importantly, he dearly loved his family, especially his grandkids, and always took an interest in their activities. Warren will be deeply missed and remembered for his great sense of humor.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Gerry, of Sutherland; children, Sherry (Frank) Thompson, of Columbus, NE, and Larry (Annette) Kennedy, and Kenneth (Renee) Kennedy, all of Sutherland; his stepmother, Rosie Kennedy, of Sutherland; grandchildren, Cassidee (Eric) Grubaugh, Sean (Adrienne) Kennedy, Jess Thompson, Sarah Kennedy (fiancé, Ben Rivera), David Kennedy, Samantha Kennedy and Talon Crago; great-grandson, Breccan Kennedy; sisters, Virginia (Lon) Wisdom and Jeanie Kennedy (Ross Dinwiddie), and sister-in-law, Iris Kennedy, all of Sutherland; and other family.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Myrtie Kennedy; brother, Don Kennedy; and granddaughter, Katie Kennedy.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Sutherland Presbyterian Church. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Warren Kennedy Memorial, which will be designated later. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.