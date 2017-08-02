Driver dies, another hurt in Kearney collision

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed when his car collided with a sport utility vehicle on the east side of Kearney.

The collision occurred around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, on East U.S. Highway 30. Police say the car was pulling out of Cabela’s parking lot when it collided with the SUV.

Police identified the car driver as Daniel Swanson, who lived in Ashland. The SUV driver was identified as 17-year-old Harley Scheuffele, who lives in Litchfield. Scheuffele was treated at a local hospital and released.