Film producers seek ordinary Nebraskans to play settlers

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — People seeking roles in an upcoming movie spent an evening lining up and then auditioning in Scottsbluff.

The casting call for what is being called “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” took place Tuesday night at the Midwest Theater.

The future Coen brothers production is a collection of Western stories set in the 1800s. Some of the film will be shot in the Scottsbluff area throughout September.

Movie officials said they were looking for ordinary Nebraskans to play settlers on a wagon train.