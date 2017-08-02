Harold B. Foote, 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly July 29, 2017, at his home.

Harold was born on Aug. 11, 1939, in Huron, South Dakota, to Burr and Darline (DeLano) Foote. He grew up on a farm near Yale, South Dakota, and attended Foote Country School. Harold went to Yale High School for three years and then graduated from Huron High School in 1957.

After school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Hornet. Harold was honorably discharged in 1960 and moved back to Huron, where he worked for an implement dealer. Shortly thereafter, Harold moved to Pierre and started working for the State Highway Department.

He met Ruth (Eckert) on a blind date and 10 months later, they were married on Oct. 21, 1962, in Midland, South Dakota. After their marriage, they moved back to Huron and Harold attended Huron College, graduating with a teaching degree in 1967. Later, he received his master’s degree in special education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Harold taught school including special education for more than 40 years, teaching in Colstrip, Montana; Mission, South Dakota; North Platte; St. Francis, South Dakota; Bonesteel, South Dakota; and Lake Andes, South Dakota. In 2009, he retired, and he moved to Yankton in 2010, where he spent the last seven years working as a greeter at Walmart.

Harold loved to visit and be around people. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sports, especially college basketball, Husker football and the Denver Broncos. He was proud of his service in the Navy, but above all, he was proud of his family and cherished the time spent with them.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carl Foote.

Harold will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Foote of Yankton; five children, Kathy (Dennis) McConnell of North Platte, Jeffrey (Deb) Foote of North Platte, Krista (Rod) Neugebauer of Ethan, South Dakota, Jennifer (Scott) Magnussen of Pierce and Jason (Jessie) Foote of Yankton; 13 grandchildren; brother, Richard (Marvel) Foote of San Diego; sister, Faye Berry of Forest Hill, California; sister-in-law, Carol Foote of Redding, California; and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be shared at wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. David Gunderson officiating. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, is in charge of arrangements.