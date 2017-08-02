Myron Lee Garth, 89, passed away July 14, 2017, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Myron was born to Lucille and Merle Garth on June 5, 1929, in Emporia, Kansas. He attended Rosedale High and Rockhurst University. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He married Catherine A. Mulvihill of Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25, 1949. Myron and Catherine raised six children in south Kansas City, where they were founding members of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Myron faithfully served his parish and school for more than 50 years as a lector, finance minister and wherever needed.

Myron enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening and was an avid supporter of his children’s activities. Myron could often be found in his backyard, grilling and enjoying the help of his grandkids while preparing dinner for family and friends. Myron worked for South Western Bell and ATT for 36 years.

Myron was proceeded in death by his wife, Catherine, after 50 years of marriage.

Myron is survived by six children, Rose Mary Garth of Indianapolis, Indiana, Michael (Therese) McCarthy-Garth of North Platte, Rita (Pat) McGrath of Farmington, New Mexico, Teresa Gutierrez and Ann Garth, both of Overland Park, Kansas, and Tom (Carole) Garth of Kansas City, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, including Dr. Timothy (Michelle) Garth of Little Rock, Arkansas, Katie Garth of Omaha and Danny Garth of Chesterfield, Missouri; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Serra Club, Kansas City Hospice House or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at floralhillsfuneralhome.com.

Mass of Christian burial was on July 18 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.