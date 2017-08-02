Richard Dennis Schrotberger, 63, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, formerly of North Platte, passed away July 29, 2017, at home.

He was born on July 28, 1954, in Grant to Francis “Frank” and Gloria Schrotberger. He attended Hershey and Sutherland schools, graduating from Sutherland High School.

On Dec. 22, 1973, Richard married Rosemary Legas. He worked at the power plant in Sutherland for five years, then moved to North Platte and worked for the city of North Platte until he retired in 2013. He then moved to Bloomfield, New Mexico, until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gloria Schrotberger, and niece, Sephanie Scrotberger.

Survivors include Rose Schrotberger of North Platte; Julie Pierce of New Mexico; two daughters, Relissa (Chad) Williams and Rachel Schrotberger Schultz; two granddaughters, Hope and Isabella Goodner, all of North Platte; three brothers, Francis (Roxann) Schrotberger of Millard, Mike (Mary) Schrotberger of Ralston and Jon (Jaunita) Scrotberger of Midland, Texas; one sister, Marsha (Don) Jones of Aztec, New Mexico; special nephews, Brandon (Alicia) Schrotberger of Texas City, Texas, and Jesse Scrotberger of North Platte; special nieces, Lacie (Chris) Hughes of Springtown, Texas, Misty (Rick) Brown of North Platte, Heather (Eric) Welch of North Platte and Kerry (Chris) Roth of Littleton, Colorado; several more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, David Tomlinson, Justin Goodner and Ashley (Gage) Dike.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Lunch will follow.