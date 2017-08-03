Former Nebraska student teacher sentenced to jail in sex photos case

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A former Norfolk student teacher accused of changing a student’s grade in exchange for explicit photos of her has been sentenced to six months in jail.

24-year-old Sean Neal, of Wayne, was sentenced Thursday in Madison County Court. Neal had pleaded no contest in June to attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Neal had raised the grade the same day the 14-year-old Norfolk High School freshman sent the photos. She reported the incident to school officials within a day or two.