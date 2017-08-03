Oma Y. Refior, 101, of Sutherland, passed away August 1, 2017 at the Sutherland Nursing Home.

She was born on October 11, 1915 to Morgan and Ada (Staples) Smith in White, Nebraska. She graduated from Curtis High School. Oma was united in marriage to Gerald D. Refior in Julesberg, Colorado. She lived in North Platte, Lexington and Brush, Colorado areas. While living in Brush, Oma was an Avon dealer. She also enjoyed decorating cakes for people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Ula, Elva, and Phyllis; brothers, Melvin, Junior and Herchial and an infant sister.

She is survived by her son, Gerald (Marcia) Refior; stepson, Dale (Virginia) Refior and grandson, Tracey (Rhonda) Refior; stepdaughter, Viola Burch and her family; daughter-in-law, Ardis Refior and a sister, Audfrey Schmidt. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.