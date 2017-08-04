Arthur “Rex” Howard, age 94 of North Platte, formerly of Gering, passed away Sunday July 30, 2017 at Linden Court.

Rex was born August 25, 1922 in Melbeta, NE to George O. and Stella P. (Keister) Howard. He graduated from Melbeta High School and attended the University of Nebraska where he met the love of his life, Mary “Jean” Humphrey. Rex and Jean were married on February 12, 1943 in Minatare, NE. They farmed in Gering Valley where they raised two children, Rex Humphrey and Linda Jean. Rex farmed, but his real passion was the cattle he fed. For fun, he and Jean spent many days at their cabin at Laramie Peak where he loved to fly fish on the Laramie River. They also enjoyed dancing at the Elks Club, Nebraska football, card club, and watching their grandkids grow up. In his retirement years he especially enjoyed wood carving.

Rex is survived by his children, Rex H. (Nancy) Howard of Richardson, TX, and Linda (Marvin) Rousey of North Platte; sister Mary Finney of Muskatine, IA; grandchildren, Kevin (Suzanne) Howard of Fort Worth, TX, Camille (Scott) Hughes of Richardson, TX, Scott (Sarah) Howard of Waukesha, WI, Pam (Jess) Helgoth of Burwell, Kim (Scott) Goodwin of Kilgore, and Jodi (John) Miller of North Platte; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Estella Howard; wife Mary Jean in 2016; and one brother and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name, or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. MT on Thursday August 10, 2017 at the Westlawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Gering from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday August 10, 2017. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday August 9, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home in North Platte.