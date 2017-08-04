City leaders to look at Lincoln’s transportation future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Community and business leaders are looking at Lincoln’s long-range transportation plan to find new ideas to address street needs.

The Citizens’ Transportation Coalition announced Thursday that the group of 25 leaders will make recommendations in January to Mayor Chris Beutler on Lincoln’s future transportation system and how it should be funded.

The coalition will look at the current and future street system. It’ll focus on five specific issues: preservation and expansion, maintenance, quality of life, investment costs and funding methods.

Burns & McDonnell consultant Danny Rotert says the coalition will have to balance maintenance needs in older parts of town with the need for growth on the edges of town.

The monthly coalition meetings and information available to coalition members will be open to the public.