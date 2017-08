Jerry Allen Otterstad, 75, of Willow Island, died Aug. 1, 2017, in Bellevue. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, with the family present at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com . Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.