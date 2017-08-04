NP man accused of passing counterfeit bill at Shopko

A North Platte man is facing charges after he allegedly passed a counterfeit bill at a local store.

On August 3, at around 11:05 a.m., an officer responded to Shopko, 510 East Philip Avenue, after store employees reported that a counterfeit $100 bill had been passed on August 2.

The officer observed the bill and determined that there were several standard security features that were missing on the bill.

Investigator John Deal says the officer viewed surveillance video of the transaction and was able to identify Dominick Blea as the suspect.

Later in the day, officers made contact with Blea and determined that he was wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing, and was wearing new shoes that had reportedly been purchased with the counterfeit bill.

Deal says officers determined that there was probable cause to arrest Blea and charge him with felony first-degree forgery.

Blea was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.