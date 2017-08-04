Toxic algae blooms put lake near Lincoln under health alert

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials have issued a health alert for Pawnee Lake just west of Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that testing of the lake earlier this week detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms.

Visitors to the lake should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe. People are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to drink lake water.

Skin exposed to the toxin can develop rashes and blisters. Ingesting the toxin can cause headaches, nausea and muscular pain.

Swan Creek Lake in Saline County also remains under a health alert.