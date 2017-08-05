Nebraska ed board considers proposal to teach climate change

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Supporters and critics have sounded off at a Nebraska Board of Education meeting on a proposal to teach climate change in Nebraska’s public schools.

Nearly 70 people attended the meeting Friday in Lincoln as the board prepares to adopting new science standards next month. For the first time, the standards would specifically include the teaching of climate change. The wording of the latest draft calls on students to “evaluate the reliability and validity” of climate models before making a projection of future climate trends.

That’s a change from an earlier draft that treated climate change as settled science.

Omaha science teacher Michael Fryda urged the board to adopt the new standards. But former Millard School Board member Paul Meyer called climate change “a hoax.”