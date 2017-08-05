Nebraska high court says ex-announcer Combs can be retried

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for a former public announcer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium to again be tried for theft and other counts.

The state’s high court on Friday ruled that Patrick Combs’ trial court did not wrongly declare a mistrial in his case last year. Combs’ attorney says the presiding juror has said the jury voted unanimously to find Combs not guilty of three charges, but deadlocked on a fourth charge. The juror believed that information had been conveyed to the judge.

The high court said Combs’ request for acquittal on the three counts couldn’t be granted because it came after the mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors say Combs took hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s before her 2015 death. Combs countered that the woman thought of him as a son and encouraged him to spend the money.