Nebraska State Patrol union head takes issue with report

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Nebraska state troopers’ union is pushing back against portions of a governor’s report detailing problems within the Nebraska State Patrol, saying the report unfairly puts part of the blame on the union.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Petersen, president of the State Troopers Association of Nebraska, said Friday that the union supported the recent firing of patrol head Brad Rice and had sought to highlight problems within the patrol prior to the governor’s report.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday released a report that blasted patrol leaders for what it said were several failings, including trying to influence the outcome of internal investigations.

The report also said Rice had an “unduly familiar” relationship with Petersen that allowed Peterson to influence patrol decision-making.

Petersen vehemently denied that.