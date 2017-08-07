Doris J. Swanson, 73, of North Platte, passed away August 4, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Doris was born to Vernon and Sophia (Morrison) Joy on August 13, 1943 on the Morrison farm near Arnold, Nebraska. She graduated from Arnold High School with the Class of 1961. Following graduation she went to Grand Island to be a bookkeeper. A friend introduced her to the love of her life, Dean Swanson. They loved to dance to polka music, “the faster the better,” she always said. They got married September 5, 1964 in Arnold, Nebraska and then moved to Omaha. A year later they had a daughter, Charlene. In 1968, they moved to North Platte for Dean to work. In January 1970, Karen was born. Her girls were very important to her when Dean worked overtime. She did a lot of different things. She was on a women league of bowling in the mornings. Friday nights she was on a mix league with her husband. Then she started playing bingo and Dean would call so they were always together. Her other hobby was watching her grandson, Keith, play soccer, baseball and racing go-karts. She always like having family around the house during holidays. She and her husband enjoyed going gambling on their birthdays and anniversaries.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Morris Joy; her mother-in-law, Sophia Swanson and father-in-law Ed Swanson.

Doris will be deeply missed by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, Dean Swanson; daughters, Charlene (Alan) Burnside of Stapleton and Karen (Keith) Faler of North Platte; grandchildren, Priscilla (Greg) Vega, Dean Burnside and Keith Faler, lovingly referred to as “Shorty” by grandma; great granddaughter, Avery Vega; brothers, Cal Joy of Arnold and Larry (Gloria)Joy of York.; sister, Carol Wing of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Eleanor Belke of Doniphan and nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The family request casual attire. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery.