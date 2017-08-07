Jason D. Roth, 37, of North Platte, passed away August 1, 2017. He was born on October 30, 1979 to Mark and Janice (Anderson) Roth in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jason graduated from Maywood High School with the class of 1998. He joined the U.S. Army and after his discharge he returned to North Platte. Jason enjoyed spending time fishing.

He is survived by his parents; brothers, Christopher (Kerry) Roth, Michael (Terra) Roth, and his twin brother Jeromy (Angela) Roth; also nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Casket will be closed. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled Veterans. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.