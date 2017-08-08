Bradley Dean Herrick, of North Platte, NE, died at Great Plains Health on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at the age of 45.

Brad was born June 3, 1972, to Jerry Norman and Lorraine Pearl (Hinton) Herrick in McCook, NE. He grew up in Wellfleet, NE, and graduated from Maywood High School in 1990. Brad then earned his Associate’s Degree from Mid-Plains Community College.

He enjoyed carpentry work and did building construction and remodeling. Brad had started Precision Interior and was employed by Steve Ramm, Schultz Construction and most recently, Creative Interiors.

Brad was married to Amy Younghans and they had a daughter, Skylar, then later divorced. On April 29, 2017, Brad was united in marriage to Ann Margaret Johnson in Ord, NE, and they made their home in North Platte.

When he wasn’t working, Brad enjoyed fishing, but always caught a tree. He also like grilling and cooking as well as spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Ann, of North Platte; daughter, Skylar Herrick, and her mother, Amy Herrick, of North Platte; son, Brandon (Brook) Richardson, of Maywood, NE; stepson, Caden Johnson, of Ord, NE; his father, Jerry Herrick, of Curtis, NE; mother, Lorraine Herrick (Craig Redfield); brother, Justin (Nathlie) Herrick, and grandmother, Donna Swanson, all of North Platte; two grandsons, Conner and Mason Richardson; niece, Rylee; nephews, Jaydn, Jedidiah and Josiah; his many friends, including Scott Seamann and Pat Mackley; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins other family.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Casual dress is requested. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Skylar’s education.