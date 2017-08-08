Grain bin collapse sees 1M-plus bushels of corn on ground

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — Officials estimate a grain bin collapse in southern Nebraska left between $4 million and $5 million worth of corn on the ground.

The collapse happened Sunday night in Edison at the Ag Valley grain elevator site.

Nearly 1.1 million bushels of corn formed a mountainous pile noticeable from about a half mile away on Highway 136.

Company officials say no one was injured, noting that an employee who checked the bin around 8:30 p.m. Sunday said all was fine. A half-hour later, a passerby noticed the damage.

Officials say the cause of the collapse won’t be known until some of the corn and debris is removed.