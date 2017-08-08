Nebraska trade mission to Canada kicks off this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts and a trade delegation are in Canada to promote business relationships with Nebraska.

Ricketts announced the trade mission in June. During the five-day trade mission, delegates will meet with government, agricultural, and manufacturing officials in Toronto and Ottawa.

Ricketts describes Canada as the state’s best customer and hopes the mission will identify “ways to expand our positive trade relationship with Canada.”

Joining Ricketts on the mission are Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach and Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Courtney Dentlinger, as well as other agriculture leaders from around the state.

Ibach says that in 2016, total agricultural exports from Nebraska to Canada equaled an estimated $468 million.