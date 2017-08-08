Norma Beryl (Staples) Gale, 96, departed for her heavenly home Aug. 6, 2017, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

Norma was born on Oct. 27, 1920, in North Platte to Arthur and Bernice (Pursel) Staples.

She married Kenneth Gale on Nov. 24, 1935, in Julesburg, Colorado. Norma worked several years as a nurse’s aide and as an aide for the North Platte school district.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and served as a board member and mission council member. She taught Sunday school for many years.

Norma’s children and grandchildren were a very important part of her life and she greatly influenced each of them. They all counted greatly on Grandma’s prayers for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Wallace; and three sisters, Doris Motsinger, Geraldine Gilbert and Elsie Jacoby.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Fay) Hoban of North Platte, William (Carolyn) Gale of Nixa, Missouri, Darrel (Sandy) Gale of North Platte, Kenneth (Susan) Gale of York, and Rodney (Cheryl) Gale of Palm Desert, California; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Clarice Rule of Chicago, Keith (Jane) Staples of Pocatello, Idaho, Jean Smith of Mountain Grove, Missouri, Betty (Bi11) Denton of Lompoc, California, Joan Eddins of North Platte, Judy (Mike) Grassmeyer of Kearney, Jack (Carolyn) Staples of Portland, Oregon, Karen (Ted) Miller of Oshkosh and Barbara (Glen) Johansen of North Platte; and numerous relatives and friends.

Private family services will be at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.