Wayne Hampton, 90, died on July 31, 2017, at North Platte Care Facility.

Wayne Hampton was born on July 26, 1926, to Glee and Erma (Boyer) Hampton in Mullen. He was the oldest of seven children. Wayne attended the Reigle School north of Mullen until his parents moved to Missouri in 1935. Wayne came back to Mullen when he was 15 years old and lived with his grandmother, Mary Enis (James) Boyer. He attended school in Mullen until the 11th grade. He then finished his last year of high school in Missouri.

Wayne was united in marriage to Betty Milander on Dec. 21, 1948. To this union two boys were born, Don (Teresa) and Dale (Freda).

Wayne worked in construction for 20 years. While he was in construction, he became the head master mechanic for Peter Kiewit. This was a tremendous honor, since he trained himself.

After construction, Wayne and Betty moved back to Mullen to work for his father-in-law, Glenn Milander, at Milander Motors. In 1976, Wayne and Betty purchased the Gibson Agency, later named the Hampton Agency. Wayne was a licensed agent and broker until they sold it in 1996.

Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Glee and Erma (Boyer) Hampton; two sisters, Erma Jean Conley and Leta Mae Fisher; three brothers, Stanley, Orvel and Norman; three brothers-in-law, David Snider, Jim Fisher and Harley Ashlock; two sisters-in-law, Lois (Gorsuch) Hampton and Lometa Hampton; nephew, Richard Hampton; niece, Dixie Hampton; and daughter-in-law, Freda (Maire) Hampton.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Don (Teresa) and Dale; grandchildren, Mindy (Andy) Wright and their children Ashton, Ella, Owen and Alivia, Travis (Jessica) Hampton and their children Cayden and Adalena (Ady), Deon (Jennifer) Hampton and their children Jensyn and Delcey, Dana (Brad) Forsberg and their children Zayne and Grady, Wendy (Cameron) Bain and their children Michelle Hunt and Staylor Bain, Denise (Kyle) Hoyt and their children Gracie, Isabell (Izzy) and Sadie, Brenda Hampton and Katie Yokley; sister, Luceil Ashlock of Missouri; sister-in-law, Sherry Hampton of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Assembly of God Church or Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen.

Services were on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Mullen. Burial was at Cedarview Cemetery. Mullen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.