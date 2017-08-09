Light show to target Capitol for Nebraska’s birthday bash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A laser light show will target Nebraska’s Capitol as part of the state’s sesquicentennial birthday party.

Laser Spectacles, based in San Marcos, Texas, tested the show Monday night. Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore said the Nebraska 150 Celebration committee wanted a knockout fireworks show, but that idea proved to be “outrageously expensive.”

Two full days of events are planned for Sept. 22-23 in Lincoln, timed with the Huskers’ home football game against Rutgers. Organizers hope to have live music, food trucks and a mobile children’s museum on Centennial Mall.