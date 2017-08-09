Man to change plea to guilty in deadly Iowa jail escape

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail will plead guilty.

The Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office says an attorney for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty informed officials of the change Wednesday. A news release from the prosecutor’s office says no plea bargain was made and that Correa-Carmenaty still faces charges of murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes.

Correa-Carmenaty’s trial had been set to begin Tuesday. Now, a change of plea hearing will take place Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1 to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he grabbed one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to the county jail. He shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

He was recaptured that day in Omaha, Nebraska, after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.