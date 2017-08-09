Omaha zoo holding elephant selfie contest this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced an “elphie” contest for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes elephant experience at the zoo.

The contest is being held to celebrate World Elephant Day on Saturday. To enter, participants are asked to post a photo of themselves with an elephant from the zoo’s herd on the zoo’s Facebook page. Participants must also answer one of two questions: Why do you love elephants? Or, what are you doing to help with elephant conservation?

The winner will be chosen by the elephant keeper staff and announced Wednesday on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The page will accept photo and answer submissions through Saturday.