Ricketts trying to lure Canadian companies to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is trying to lure Canadian businesses to Nebraska on his trade mission to the country.

Ricketts said Wednesday he spoke with a company the night before about expanding into this state. He says he’s also had several discussions about the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he supports.

The five-day trade mission will include meetings with government, agricultural and manufacturing officials in Toronto and Ottawa.

Ricketts has said he chose Canada for a trade mission because it’s Nebraska’s largest export market, and thus the state’s best customer. The trade delegation is comprised of state agriculture and economic development administrators, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Corn Growers, Nebraska Cattlemen Association and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.