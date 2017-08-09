Wyatt Dale Paulsen, of North Platte, infant son of Phillip and Sarah (Douglas) Paulsen was born and passed on August 5, 2017 at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen, private family inurnment will take place at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. There will be a memorial service at noon on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Memorials may be made in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.