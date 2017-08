WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in woods west of Weeping Water as that of a 38-year-old Florida woman.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan, of Orange City, Florida, who was last seen on Aug. 1.

Her body was found Saturday evening, and officials say foul play has not been ruled out.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy was completed Sunday in Omaha, but the results are not yet being made public.