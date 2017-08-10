Commission to consider bighorn sheep season at meeting in North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one auction and one lottery permit for the 2018 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 17 in North Platte.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

Also on the agenda are staff recommendations to:

— amend fisheries aquaculture regulations regarding the application for importation of aquatic organisms and requirements related to the discovery of pathogens;

— approve an increase in the cash change fund at the Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery and to establish a cash change fund at the Valentine State Fish Hatchery;

— approve a permanent easement request from the Loup River Public Power District to bury an overhead power line on Wilkinson Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Platte County;

— approve a land trade in Sioux County with the state’s Board of Educational Lands and Funds for 15 acres adjacent to Gilbert-Baker WMA in exchange for a 27-acre tract;

— approve acquisition of 747.81 acres in Banner County adjacent to William’s Gap WMA;

— approve hunting seasons in specific state parks and state historical parks; and

— approve a resolution supporting the recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Sustaining America’s Diverse Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Alliance for America’s Fish and Wildlife Campaign.

The Commission also will hear public testimony regarding the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan. It will hear a staff update on the Berggren Plan for Pheasants/Open Fields and Waters Program.

In addition, staff will give presentations on the Conservation Environmental Review Tool and the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project’s Loess Canyon Biologically Unique Landscape.

A complete agenda is available at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners/.