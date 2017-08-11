Dennis Stephen Little, age 67 of North Platte, passed away Wednesday August 9, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Dennis was born on May 14, 1950 in North Platte to Benjamin and Mable (Lindemuth) Little. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1968. He married Susan Grimes on December 29, 1968 in North Platte and the couple lived in Ogallala for a time before moving back to North Platte where he started on the Union Pacific Railroad on April 1, 1969 as a Carman. He ended his career as a Car Foreman in the Car Department, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and was an avid bowler, being on a league team for many years. Dennis loved his family and will be dearly missed.

Dennis is survived by his wife Susan of North Platte; children Stephen (fiancé Julie McClenahan) Little of Omaha, and Tracie (Todd) Barkley of North Platte; 8 grandchildren Elace (Anthony) Pontiero, Erica Little, Devin Hicks, Amanda (Clayton) Weems, Aaron Barkley, Kayla Barkley, Jennifer Barkley, and Jillian McClenahan; 7 great grandchildren Cecilia Pontiero, Malaya Madlock, Mariella Madlock, Baily Weems, Coye Weems, Kenzie Barkley, Karlee Barkley; siblings Jerry (Georgia) Little, Thelma Gilbert, Sylvia Barnett, Joe Little all of North Platte, and Byron Little of Lincoln; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends..

He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Mable Little; parents-in-law Alfred and Devona Grimes; daughter-in-law Marla Little; and siblings John “Bud” “Boots” Little, Linda Hawkins, and Roy Little.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation, and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday August 14, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Chaplain Robin Storer officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.