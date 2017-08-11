North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

by Leave a Comment

Posted 8.11.17

  • Todd Eugene Hlavaty, 61, North Platte and Julie Marie Mroczek, 55, North Platte

 

  • Eric Joseph Kackmeister, 28, North Platte and Sisi Chen, 31, North Platte

 

  • Arye Joseph Barmore, 22, Sutherland and Amanda Lee Stoner, 22, Sutherland

 

  • Joshua Ryan Eskew, 27, Hershey and Leslie Nichole Leon, 26, North Platte

 

  • Joseph Trent Pafford, 22, North Platte and Kathleen Marie Utter, 27, North Platte

 

  • Kyle Duane Clough, 28, Wallace and Katelynn Marie Hild, 24, Wallace

 

  • Justin Kean Snyder, 42, North Platte and Jessica Renee Lakey, 33, North Platte

 

  • Willie Earl Purvis III, 38, North Platte and Amanda Rose Grandel, 30, North Platte

 

  • Tanner Wade McIntosh, 28, North Platte and Ashley Ann Golden, 26, North Platte

 

  • Jesse Chapman Shirley, 35, North Platte and Alejandra Nicole Reyna, 20, North Platte

 

  • William Riley Merritt, 31, North Platte and Tiffany Kay Dimmitt, 24, North Platte

 

  • Randall Scott Laubscher, 45, North Platte and Erin Evangeline Stark, 46, North Platte

 

  • Joseph Alan Baker, 37, Hutchinson, KS and Danielle Renee Forsythe, 33, Maywood NE

 

  • Michael Alfred Robb, 61, North Platte and Rochelle Lynn Beman, 48, North Platte

 

  • Benjamin Michael Brezenski, 28, North Platte and Cathy Ann Vaughan, 21, North Platte

 

  • Daryl Kevin Higginbotham,63, North Platte and Cynthia Irene Shupe, 61, North Platte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *