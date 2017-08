Lois Ann Buchholz, 83, of Sutherland, passed away August 7, 2017. Family will be receiving family and friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with a private family inurnment at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com