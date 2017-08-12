Nebraska attorney disbarred for mishandling client funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has disbarred a Nebraska City attorney who admitted to misusing client funds to cover office expenses.

The court issued its decision Friday for Richard H. Hoch. According to the court’s findings, Hoch voluntarily surrendered his law license in March after the court’s Counsel for Discipline sent him a notice about an overdraft on his trust account.

The court says Hoch waived his right to formally contest the charge and agreed to be disbarred.