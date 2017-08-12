North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (8.12.17): And…The Food Is Free

Philip Daniel Guerra: Possession of Marijuana-Less Than One Oz.

Jesse Lloyd Haley: Safekeep

Cortney Leland Hansen: Theft of Lost, Mislaid or Delivered Property

John Lawrance Howard: Failure to Appear, Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Dianne Marie Jacques: Theft by Unlawful Taking

Jessie Allen Plunk: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Emily Jean Rector: Failure to Appear

Darby Kenneth Stevens: Child Abuse (Felony), Aggravated Assault, Strangulation (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

