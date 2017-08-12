Toxic algae health alerts issued for Nebraska lakes

SPRAGUE, Neb. (AP) — State officials have issued health alerts for lakes in southeastern and northeastern Nebraska because of toxic algae blooms.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that testing of Bluestem Lake west of Sprague and Willow Creek Lake near Pierce detected toxin produced by blue-green algal blooms.

Visitors to the lakes should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe. People are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to drink lake water.

Skin exposed to the toxin can develop rashes and blisters. Ingesting the toxin can cause headaches, nausea and muscular pain.

The department says health alerts also continue for Pawnee Lake and Swan Creek Lake.