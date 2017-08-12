Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a woman who’s come forward to say she was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a man in Grand Island.

Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Foster died soon after he was struck early Monday morning. Police say 48-year-old Robin Nehls, of Grand Island, was arrested Thursday.

She’s facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Hall County Jail records say she remained in custody Friday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.