NU regents approve new addition for UNO biomechanics program

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s biomechanics program is getting a new home, thanks to a plan approved by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

The board on Friday approved a plan to build an $11.6 million addition to the three-level Biomechanics Research Building, which was erected four years ago. The addition will be privately funded.

The regents expect construction on the addition to start in April and to be completed in September 2019, more than doubling the size of the existing building.

Biomechanics is the study of movement and mechanics of biological activity. The program offers a bachelor’s degree, and UNO also has a doctorate in exercise science with a focus in biomechanics.